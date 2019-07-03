Fletcher went 1-for-4 with a double, two walks and three runs Tuesday in the Angels' 9-4 win over the Rangers.

The Angels' main leadoff man versus left-handed pitching, Fletcher once again got the job while slotting in atop the lineup. Fletcher's place in the starting nine is less secure when right-handers are on the mound for the opposition, though there could be regular room for both him and Luis Rengifo if the shin injury Tommy La Stella suffered Tuesday necessitates a trip to the 10-day injured list.