Fletcher was removed from Monday's game against the Mariners due to a left foot contusion, Sam Blum of The Athletic reports.
Fletcher managed to remain in the game after fouling a ball off his foot, but he was lifted prior to his next at-bat. He'll be considered day-to-day until further notice.
