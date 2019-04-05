Angels' David Fletcher: Draws start at third
Fletcher is starting at third base and will bat ninth Friday night against the Rangers, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.
With Andrelton Simmons (back) out of the lineup, Fletcher is set to see more action at the hot corner. If Simmons is forced to miss extended time, the Angels may elect to use Zack Cozart at shortstop, clearing the way for Fletcher to get regular starts at third.
