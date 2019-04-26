Fletcher went 2-for-4 with a triple and five RBI as the Angels topped the Yankees, 11-5 on Thursday.

Fletcher doubled his RBI total from five to 10 with this performance, which included a three-run triple. He's not hitting for much power with only one home run, but the 24-year-old is off to a respectable start at the dish, slashing .301/.341/.410 over 83 at-bats.