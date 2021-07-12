Fletcher went 4-for-5 with a solo home run and four RBI in Sunday's 7-1 win over the Mariners.

Fletcher got the Angels on the board with a game-tying solo home run off Hector Santiago in the third inning but that was just the beginning of his day. He later added a two-run single in the fifth and then drove in another run in the seventh to put the Angels out front 4-1. The 27-year-old has now notched a hit in 24 straight games dating back to June 13 with Sunday's performance being the best of the bunch. He'll head into the All-Star break slashing .309/.336/.381 with 19 extra-base hits, 32 RBI, 52 runs scored, four steals and 14:37 BB:K over 354 plate appearances.