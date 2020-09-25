Fletcher went 3-for-4 with a walk and an RBI in Thursday's win over San Diego.
The three-hit effort was Fletcher's third in his last nine games. Over that stretch, he is hitting .385 with six runs and three RBI. Overall, he ranks fifth in the American League with a .316 average this season.
