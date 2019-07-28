Angels' David Fletcher: Fills stat line
Fletcher went 4-for-5 with three RBI, a run scored and a stolen base in Saturday's 8-7 loss to the Orioles.
Fletcher provided a go-ahead two-RBI double in the second inning, which gave the Angels a 4-2 lead. It was the only time they led in the contest. Fletcher added an RBI single in the ninth inning as the Halos tried to rally one more time, and he stole second base while representing the winning run, but the comeback push failed when Justin Upton popped out. Fletcher is hitting .298/.360/.415 with 36 RBI, 55 runs scored and eight stolen bases through 100 games this season.
