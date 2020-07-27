Fletcher went 4-for-4 with a stolen base and a run scored in Sunday's 6-4 loss to the Athletics.

All four of Fletcher's hits were singles. His run came on a Mike Trout homer in the third inning. Fletcher also picked up his first steal of the year in the fifth. The 26-year-old has gone 6-for-11 with a walk in three games so far. He's not likely to produce in power or speed -- Fletcher had just six homers and eight stolen bases across 154 games in 2019 -- but hitting in front of Trout on a consistent basis will elevate his run total.