Angels' David Fletcher: Gets day off
Fletcher is not in the lineup Monday against the Pirates.
Fletcher has started all 28 games since the All-Star break, slashing .231/.279/.322 with zero home runs, three stolen bases and nine RBI during that stretch. He'll give way to Luis Rengifo at second base in this one, while Wilfredo Tovar starts at shortstop.
