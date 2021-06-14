Fletcher went 2-for-3 with a double, two RBI and two runs scored in Sunday's 10-3 win over the Diamondbacks.

Fletcher kicked off a four-run second inning with a sacrifice bunt that scored Taylor Ward and ended up scoring from first on a single that was mishandled in the outfield by Ketel Marte. He would later have an RBI double in the sixth and then scored once again in the eighth on a two-run blast from Jared Walsh. The 27-year-old is now slashing .261/.292/.303 with nine extra-base hits, 19 RBI, 35 runs scored and three stolen bases on the year. There is definitely room for improvement as those averages are currently on pace to be the lowest in his impressive four-year career.