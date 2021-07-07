Fletcher went 4-for-4 with two doubles, a run scored and an RBI in Tuesday's 5-3 win over the Red Sox.

The 27-year-old infielder extended his hitting streak to 20 games in impressive fashion. Fletcher is batting .412 (33-for-80) over the course of the streak, pushing his slash line on the year to .295/.324/.352, but he has only four steals in 80 games and is still looking for his first homer.