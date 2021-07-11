Fletcher went 1-for-4 in a loss to the Mariners on Saturday.
The Angels managed only three hits against Seattle in the contest, and one of the base knocks was a fourth-inning single by Fletcher. The one-bagger extended his career-best hitting streak to 23 games. Over the course of the streak, Fletcher is batting .419 and has increased his season average 47 points to .302.
