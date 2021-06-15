Fletcher went 4-for-5 with a double and one RBI in Monday's 8-5 loss to Oakland.
Fletcher collected four of the Angels' 14 hits in Monday's loss, including an RBI single in the seventh inning. It was his second straight multi-hit game and fourth in the last nine games. The 5-foot-9 utilityman improved his OPS to .619 with 20 RBI this season.
More News
-
Angels' David Fletcher: Has productive day in win•
-
Angels' David Fletcher: Buried in batting order•
-
Angels' David Fletcher: Doubles twice, drives in two•
-
Angels' David Fletcher: Reaches base three times in win•
-
Angels' David Fletcher: Returns to lineup•
-
Angels' David Fletcher: Remains on bench Tuesday•