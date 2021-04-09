Fletcher went 2-for-6 with three RBI in in Thursday's win over the Blue Jays.
The 26-year old knocked in a pair of go-ahead runs on a single in extra innings. Fletcher looks to pick up on where he left off the past couple of seasons and can prove to be a reliable leadoff hitter for an explosive Angels offense, as he slashed .319/.376/.425 in 2020.
