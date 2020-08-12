Fletcher went 1-for-5 with a solo home run in a victory over Oakland on Tuesday.
Fletcher plated the Angels' final run of the game by poking a ball over the left-field wall in the sixth inning. The 26-year-old has three homers on the season -- half as many as he hit in 653 plate appearances in 2019.
