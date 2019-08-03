Angels' David Fletcher: Late lineup addition
Fletcher is leading off and starting at shortstop Saturday against the Indians.
Fletcher was originally stationed on the bench Saturday, but he was a late addition to the lineup at shortstop in place of Andrelton Simmons (undisclosed).
