Angels' David Fletcher: Leading off versus lefty
Fletcher will start in left field and man the leadoff spot Thursday against the Tigers.
Fletcher will bat leadoff for the fifth consecutive game, with four of those starts coming against left-handed pitchers. It's worth noting that Fletcher's lone table-setting assignment versus a righty during that span came when Tommy La Stella was unavailable due to a back injury. La Stella will return from a four-game absence to serve as No. 9 hitter versus southpaw Ryan Carpenter, and now that he's healthy again, but it's unclear if La Stella will reclaim the leadoff gig the next time the Angels face a right-hander. With three straight two-hit performances, Fletcher may have given manager Brad Ausmus reason to commit to him on a full-time basis atop the lineup.
