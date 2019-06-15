Angels' David Fletcher: Lines fifth homer
Fletcher went 2-for-4 with a two-run homer off Charlie Morton as the Angels defeated the Rays 5-3 Saturday.
Serving as the third baseman, Fletcher lined a pitch into the second row in left field to give the Angels a 3-0 lead in the second inning. It was the 25-year-old's first homer since May 23, and he is still just 7-for-30 over his last eight games. Fletcher nevertheless holds a solid .307/.360/.442 slash line for the year.
