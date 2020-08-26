Fletcher went 3-for-5 with two RBI and two runs in the second game of Tuesday's doubleheader versus the Astros.

Fletcher hit leadoff in the first game of the twin bill and went 0-for-3, but he dropped to third in the order for the nightcap and produced his third three-hit effort in his last six games. Over that stretch, Fletcher has collected 11 hits in 27 at-bats (.407) while scoring six times and recording four RBI.