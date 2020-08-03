Fletcher went 1-for-5 with a walk, stolen base and run scored in Sunday's 11-inning loss to Houston.

Fletcher finished the three-game series against Houston with four hits and four walks in 15 plate appearances. That kind of production has been par for the course for Fletcher so far in 2020 -- he has hit safely in all but two contests and carries a .368/.458/.447 slash line through 10 games. He also has two stolen bases after swiping eight bags in 154 contests last season.

