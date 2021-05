Fletcher will not be in the lineup Sunday as a result of a groin injury, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.

It's the same groin issue that Fletcher came down with in Houston earlier this week. He has been trying to play through it, but Fletcher is 0-for-his-last-17. Jose Rojas will lead off in the finale in Boston, followed in the order by Mike Trout and Shohei Ohtani.