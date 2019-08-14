Fletcher went 4-for-4 with a double and a walk while scoring three times in a loss to Pittsburgh on Tuesday.

Fletcher doubled to lead off the game and came around to score the Angels' first run, then went on to produce three singles and a walk while scoring twice more in the contest. The performance snapped a cold spell in which Fletcher hit .132 (7-for-53) over 13 games. The 25-year-old is slashing .284/.343/.392 in 463 plate appearances this season.