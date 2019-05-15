Angels' David Fletcher: Opportunities on the rise
Fletcher will start in left field and bat seventh Wednesday against the Twins, Maria Torres of the Los Angeles Times reports.
Fletcher finds himself in the lineup for the 11th straight game, with three of his last four starts coming in the outfield while Kole Calhoun has been on paternity leave. Calhoun should rejoin the Angels this weekend, but Fletcher could still stick in the starting nine regularly at second base with the Angels having seemingly transitioned the struggling Zack Cozart to a reserve role. Cozart has sat out all three games of the series in Minnesota, with Fletcher and the newly recalled Luis Rengifo both sticking in the lineup over him.
