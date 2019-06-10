Fletcher (shoulder) remains out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Dodgers, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

Fletcher was held out of the last two contests due to a sore left shoulder, though he was able to take some swings Monday and doesn't expect a trip to the injured list. Wilfredo Tovar draws another start at shortstop and is batting eighth with Fletcher out of the mix.

