Angels' David Fletcher: Out again Monday
Fletcher (shoulder) remains out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Dodgers, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.
Fletcher was held out of the last two contests due to a sore left shoulder, though he was able to take some swings Monday and doesn't expect a trip to the injured list. Wilfredo Tovar draws another start at shortstop and is batting eighth with Fletcher out of the mix.
