Fletcher (ankle) was placed on the 10-day injured list, retroactive to Aug. 31.
Fletcher was set to miss his third consecutive game Thursday, and he'll get more time to fully recover from his left ankle sprain. Manager Joe Maddon said Thursday that Fletcher's ankle is still sore. It's unclear how much time he'll miss due to the injury. Luis Rengifo and Franklin Barreto could see increased playing time in his absence.
