Fletcher went 1-for-3 with a double, two RBI and a walk during Saturday's 4-1 win over the Athletics.
Fletcher made the most of the only hit he notched Saturday, delivering a two-run RBI double that scored Max Stassi and Andrelton Simmons. Fletcher has reached base safely in his first two games as the Angels' leadoff hitter in 2020.
