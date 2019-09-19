Play

Fletcher went 3-for-5 and scored a run in Wednesday's victory over the Yankees.

Fletcher picked up a trio of singles to register his third multi-hit game in September. The 25-year-old continues to reach base at a steady clip as he has posted a .418 OBP this month and ranks 23rd in the American League with a .353 OBP for the season. He also holds the second-lowest strikeout rate in baseball at 9.2 percent.

More News
Our Latest Stories