Angels' David Fletcher: Racks up three more hits
Fletcher went 3-for-4 with an RBI and a run scored in a win over Oakland on Tuesday.
Fletcher's trio of singles accounted for his third three-hit performance in his last six games. The Angels' leadoff man is finishing his second season in emphatic fashion, batting .341 (28-for-82) while scoring 12 runs over 20 games in September.
