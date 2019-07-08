Fletcher went 3-for-5 with two doubles, a walk and two runs Sunday in the Angels' 11-10 loss to the Astros in 10 innings.

Fletcher will carry a five-game hitting streak into the All-Star break and boosted his season line to an impressive .295/.359/.409 after reaching base four times in the series finale in Houston. With Tommy La Stella (lower leg) likely on the shelf until September, Fletcher, who led off the past two days, may be on track to serve as the Angels' full-time table setter for the foreseeable future.