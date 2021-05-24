Fletcher went 1-for-2 with a single, two walks and a run scored in Sunday's 6-5 win over the Athletics.

Fletcher got on base in three of his four plate appearances, as he raised his slash line to .254/.281/.288 with 24 runs scored, 13 RBI, two runs scored and a 7:22 BB:K. The 27-year-old is walking a career-low 3.8 percent of the time and is striking out a career-high 11.8 percent of the time in what has been a down year so far for him at the plate in comparison to his numbers since he entered the league in 2018.