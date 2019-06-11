Fletcher is not in the lineup for Tuesday's game versus the Dodgers.

Fletcher will sit his third straight game with the sore left shoulder, but he doesn't appear headed to the injured list Tuesday with the Angels demoting reliever Jake Jewell to bring up first baseman Justin Bour. The team may just be playing it safe with Fletcher to utilized Wednesday's scheduled off day for some additional rest. Wilfredo Tovar garners another start at shortstop in his absence.