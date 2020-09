Fletcher (ankle) was activated off the 10-day injured list Saturday and is starting at second base and batting leadoff against the Rockies.

The 26-year-old missed just under two weeks with the left ankle sprain, but he's back in action for Saturday's contest. Fletcher has a .313/.377/.438 slash line with three homers and two stolen bases in 35 games, and he'll look to pick up where he left off prior to the injury.