site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: angels-david-fletcher-returns-to-lineup | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Angels' David Fletcher: Returns to lineup
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Fletcher (groin) is playing second base and batting ninth in Wednesday's game against the Indians.
Fletcher has been out of action since May 15 with a groin issue. The brief absence may have come at a good time for Fletcher, who was 0-for-17 in his last four games before suffering the injury.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Frank Stampfl
• 6 min read
Chris Towers
• 14 min read
Frank Stampfl
• 7 min read