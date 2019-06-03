Fletcher went 3-for-5 with two doubles, a walk, two runs and an RBI in Sunday's 13-3 win over the Mariners.

Fletcher extended his hitting streak to a season-high 12 games in the blowout win and is batting .429 with a sterling 8:4 BB:K over that span. The 25-year-old hasn't received much of a boost from the elevated 2019 power environment, but his stellar contact skills coupled with his decent speed (five steals in seven attempts) and often-favorable lineup positioning have made him worthy of rostering in the majority of leagues. With the Angels facing another lefty (Jon Lester) in Monday's game against the Cubs, Fletcher will start at shortstop and bat leadoff while normal table setter Tommy La Stella moves into the cleanup spot.