Fletcher went 2-for-3 with three runs scored, an RBI double and two walks in Friday's 9-6 loss to the Astros.

Fletcher's ability to get on base continued in full force Friday. He would score on Anthony Rendon's third-inning single as well as a homer and a triple from Brian Goodwin in the fourth and eighth innings, respectively. Through eight games, Fletcher is slashing .400/.486/.500 with five runs scored and four RBI.