Fletcher went 2-for-4 with a walk, two runs and two RBI in Sunday's 5-2 win over the Cardinals.

Fletcher has managed just one extra-base hit over his last 17 games, but his stellar contact skills have aided him to a .293 average for the season. The Los Angeles infield is set to get more crowded soon with Andrelton Simmons (ankle) nearing a return from the injured list, but Luis Rengifo looks more likely than Fletcher to lose out on an everyday role as a result.