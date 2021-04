Fletcher went 2-for-5 with two runs scored and an RBI in Friday's 10-3 win over the Twins.

Fletcher put together a solid night at the plate Friday. In addition to scoring the first run of the ballgame, Fletcher would come around to score again on Justin Upton's grand slam in the seventh inning. The 27-year-old now has a five-game hit streak, raising his batting average from .194 to .237 in the process.