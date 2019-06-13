Fletcher was scratched from Thursday's lineup due to left shoulder soreness.

Fletcher's shoulder is apparently still not 100 percent, so he'll stick on the bench for a fourth straight game while Wilfredo Tovar picks up a start at shortstop. The fact that Fletcher appeared as a defensive replacement earlier in the week and was initially included in Thursday's lineup suggests he's not dealing with anything overly serious. Consider him day-to-day.

