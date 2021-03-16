Fletcher will function as the Angels' everyday second baseman this season, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.

Fletcher bounced around often during his first three big-league seasons, logging frequent time at second base as well as shortstop, third base and the outfield. He played more games (27) at shortstop last season than his 15 games at second base, due largely to Andrelton Simmons' injury woes. However, the Angels traded for a new starting shortstop in Jose Iglesias in the offseason, allowing Fletcher to settle in at second base. Still, it wouldn't be surprising to see him log time at other positions when needed.