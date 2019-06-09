Fletcher is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Mariners due to a sore left shoulder, Maria Torres of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Though Fletcher will be on the bench for a second straight day due to the injury, manager Brad Ausmus suggested he wasn't worried about the 25-year-old requiring a trip to the injured list. Fletcher's absence will open up a starting spot in the infield for Wilfredo Tovar.

