Angels' David Fletcher: Sitting with sore shoulder
Fletcher is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Mariners due to a sore left shoulder, Maria Torres of the Los Angeles Times reports.
Though Fletcher will be on the bench for a second straight day due to the injury, manager Brad Ausmus suggested he wasn't worried about the 25-year-old requiring a trip to the injured list. Fletcher's absence will open up a starting spot in the infield for Wilfredo Tovar.
More News
-
Angels' David Fletcher: Not in Saturday's lineup•
-
Angels' David Fletcher: Riding 12-game hitting streak•
-
Angels' David Fletcher: Strong again in win•
-
Angels' David Fletcher: Stays hot at dish•
-
Angels' David Fletcher: Collects three hits, stolen base•
-
Angels' David Fletcher: Collects three hits•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Alvarez the one we've been waiting for
He's here, and he's perfect. Scott White shares in the joy of the most anticipated prospect...
-
Week 12 Fantasy Baseball rankings, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, trade chart
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 12
Week 12 is shaping up to be an excellent time for two-start sleepers, according to Scott White,...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 12
Our Scott White was forced to dive a little deeper for his sleeper hitters in Week 12, but...
-
Waivers: Keuchel signs, aces struggle
The Dallas Keuchel deal dominated headlines on a day when Max Kepler hit three home runs and...