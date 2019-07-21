Angels' David Fletcher: Slaps go-ahead single
Fletcher went 2-for-5 with the go-ahead RBI single, a run scored and a stolen base in Saturday's 6-2 win over the Mariners.
Fletcher's sixth stolen base of the year came in the first inning after he got aboard with a single. He then poked another single to ignite a four-run ninth inning by scoring Kole Calhoun for what would be the game-winning run. The infielder is hitting .293/.355/.414 with 52 runs scored, 33 RBI and five homers on the year.
