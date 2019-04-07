Angels' David Fletcher: Starting in left field
Fletcher will start in left field and bat ninth Sunday against the Rangers, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.
Fletcher will pick up his third straight start, this time in the outfield after making his previous two turns at third base. The Angels deployed Fletcher as the leadoff man versus lefty Drew Smyly on Saturday, but the 24-year-old will move to his usual spot near the bottom of the lineup with righty Shelby Miller on the mound in the series finale.
