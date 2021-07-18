Fletcher went 3-for-5 with three doubles and five RBI in Saturday's 9-4 win over the Mariners.

After batting out of the No. 9 spot for much of May and June while he was stuck in an extended slump, Fletcher's high-contact approach at the plate is finally paying dividends. The 27-year-old has now built a 26-game hitting streak, during which he's recaptured leadoff duties while slashing an incredible .454/.468/.630 with two home runs, 21 RBI, 21 runs and a stolen base. His season batting average has climbed from .255 all the way up to .318 during the hot streak.