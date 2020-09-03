Fletcher (ankle) remains out of the lineup Thursday against the Padres.
Manager Joe Maddon has continuously downplayed the severity of Fletcher's injury, but he'll sit for a third straight game after suffering a sprained ankle Sunday. Franklin Barreto will start at second base Thursday.
More News
-
Angels' David Fletcher: Remains sidelined Wednesday•
-
Angels' David Fletcher: Unavailable Monday•
-
Angels' David Fletcher: Suffers ankle sprain•
-
Angels' David Fletcher: Leaves with apparent ankle injury•
-
Angels' David Fletcher: Notches another three-hit game•
-
Angels' David Fletcher: Another three-hit game•