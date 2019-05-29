Fletcher went 2-for-4 with a two-run single and a run scored in Tuesday's 6-4 win over the Athletics.

Fletcher has hit safely in six straight games, going 10-for-24 with four RBI and five runs scored in that span. Four of those hits have gone for extra bases. The utilityman has settled into the starting job at shortstop with Andrelton Simmons (ankle) out. Fletcher is hitting .318/.365/.458 through 53 games this year.