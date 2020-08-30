Fletcher suffered an ankle sprain in Sunday's loss to the Mariners, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.

Fletcher exited Sunday's game to begin the fifth inning after tweaking his ankle earlier in the game. Manager Joe Maddon said after the game that he's day-to-day with a sprained ankle. It's encouraging that Fletcher was able to briefly stay in the game after suffering the injury, but it's unclear whether he'll be ready to take the field for Monday's series finale.