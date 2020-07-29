Fletcher went 2-for-3 with a pair of walks in Tuesday's win over Seattle.

Though Fletcher doesn't produce much in the power department, he has quickly established a reputation as one of the game's best contact hitters. That skill has led to plenty of base hits at the start of the campaign; through five games, Fletcher is hitting a robust .556 (10-for-18). Over his last three contests, the 26-year-old has collected eight hits and three walks in 14 plate appearances.

