Fletcher went 1-for-4 with a walk, a run and a stolen base in an 11-8 win over the Yankees on Wednesday.

Shohei Ohtani was plugged into the leadoff spot on the day he also started on the mound, so Fletcher was pushed to the fifth spot in the lineup. That didn't break his rhythm at the plate, as Fletcher's ninth-inning single extended his hit streak to 15 games. He subsequently stole second base and came around to score as part of a seven-run frame. Fletcher finished June with a .344/.378/.419 slash line, seven doubles and 17 runs.