Angels' David Fletcher: Takes seat Wednesday
Fletcher isn't starting Wednesday's game against the Astros.
Fletcher will get a breather after he went 0-for-9 with two strikeouts in the last two games. Jose Rojas will start at second base while Phil Gosselin takes over at the hot corner.
