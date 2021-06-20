Fletcher went 3-for-3 with a double, two RBI and two runs scored in Saturday's 8-3 win over Detroit.

The 27-year-old knocked in a run with a sacrifice bunt in the sixth inning, and he added an RBI double in the eighth. Fletcher is on a six-game hitting streak, during which he's gone 12-for-21 (.571) with seven RBI, five runs scored and three doubles. The contact-hitting infielder has posted a .281/.312/.328 slash line with no home runs, 24 RBI, 38 runs scored and three stolen bases across 275 plate appearances overall. Given his recent surge, Fletcher has responded well to batting at the bottom of the order, although that gives him fewer chances to make an impact for fantasy managers.